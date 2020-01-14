Live Now
Germany to host Libya peace conference in Berlin on Sunday

International
Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during her and Russian President Vladimir Putin joint news conference following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Merkel visits Moscow to discuss current international issues such as the situation in Syria, Libya, Ukraine, US-Iran tensions, as well as bilateral relations. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is inviting world powers to a summit in Berlin on Sunday to discuss efforts to broker peace in Libya.

Merkel’s office said in a statement Tuesday that the German leader had decided to host the meeting after consulting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Germany has invited Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads the U.N.-supported administration in Tripoli, and Gen. Khalifa Hifter of the rival Libyan National Army to the Jan. 19 meeting.

Officials from the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, United Arab Emirates, Turkey as well as several African and Arab countries are also invited.

