Germany reviews threat level after Iran general’s killing

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s security services have reviewed domestic and international threat levels following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq this week.

The Interior Ministry confirmed a media report Saturday that revised guidance has been circulated to police in Germany’s 16 states so they can take “appropriate security measures” to protect American and Jewish facilities.

The ministry provided no details on the guidance disseminated by the Federal Police Office.

Weekly newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported several German states have already raised their alert levels.

Germany’s parliament recently voted in favor of a complete ban on activities in the country by the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

