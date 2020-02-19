Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Germany releases Iranian wanted by US; Iran lets German go

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — German officials confirmed Wednesday that a court has ordered the release of an Iranian man wanted by the United States, but declined to comment on reports that the move was part of a prisoner swap with Iran.

The United States was seeking the extradition of Ahmad Khalili, arrested in Germany in 2018, in connection with alleged violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran. Khalili, who worked for Iran’s government-controlled Meraj Air, is alleged to have procured Cessna planes and parts for delivery to Iran.

“We are very glad that a German citizen was released from Evin prison in Tehran following intense diplomatic and humanitarian efforts and has returned safely to Germany,” a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry, Maria Adebahr, told reporters in Berlin.

Adebahr declined to provide details of the case, citing “privacy protection.”

A spokesman for the Iranian judiciary, Gholamhossein Esmaili, said the German had been jailed for taking photos and videos of restricted areas in Iran.

Asked about the release of Khalili, Adebahr confirmed that the German government had made an official statement as part of the legal proceedings against Khalili, but declined to say whether it had supported the Iranian’s release.

A spokesman for Frankfurt’s regional court said judges had ruled Khalili’s extradition to the U.S. was permissible last year, but that the German government hadn’t provided the approval necessary for this to occur. The court then decided that it wouldn’t be proportional to detain Khalili any longer, “despite the flight risk,” and ordered him released Feb. 12, spokeswoman Gundula Fehns-Boeer told The Associated Press.

Khalili returned to Iran on Sunday, according to Esmaili.

Germany informed U.S. authorities of Khalili’s release during last weekend’s Munich Security Conference, attended by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar