Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Germany rejects Putin claim on Berlin slaying victim

International
Posted: / Updated:
Normandy Summit Format on Ukraine in Paris

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday Dec. 9, 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met for the first time Monday at a summit in Paris to try to end five years of war between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists. (Charles Platiau/Pool via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Wednesday rejected an assertion by Russian President Vladimir Putin that it failed to comply with requests from Moscow to extradite a Georgian man who was killed in Berlin in August.

German prosecutors said last week that evidence suggests the slaying was ordered either by Moscow or authorities in Russia’s republic of Chechnya. Germany expelled two Russian diplomats a week ago.

Russia has rejected the accusations and threatened to retaliate for the expulsion of its diplomats.

On Monday night, Putin said at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the French and Ukrainian leaders that the victim “was on a wanted list, he was a militant, a very cruel man who shed a lot of blood.”

Putin said that he didn’t know what happened to the man, but added: “it’s a bandit milieu, and anything may happen there.”

He said that Russia had repeatedly requested the man’s extradition from Germany, but “regrettably it wasn’t met with understanding.”

Germany pushed back against that assertion.

“The German government is not aware of any extradition requests from Russia for the victim,” Justice Ministry spokesman Stefan Zimmermann told reporters in Berlin.

Merkel’s spokesman reiterated calls for Russia to cooperate in the investigation.

“Our position is clear … we are calling on the Russian side to cooperate and make available to us the information it has,” Steffen Seibert said.

A suspect is in custody in Germany.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Sidebar

Trending Stories