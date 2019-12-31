1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Live: Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks set to ring in 2020 Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Germany hails Russia-Ukraine deal for gas transit to Europe

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has welcomed a deal between Russia and Ukraine to ensure the continued transit of Russian natural gas to Europe.

In a statement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the agreement finalized late Monday in Vienna a “good and important signal to guarantee the security of our European gas supply.”

Germany imports about a third of its natural gas from Russia, mostly through the Nord Stream undersea pipeline.

A planned expansion of the pipeline, known as Nord Stream 2, has caused considerable friction between Berlin and Washington. The United States has warned that the new project risks increasing Europe’s dependence on Russia gas and recently opened the way for sanctions against companies involved in its construction.

By contrast, the transit of gas through Ukraine is widely seen as vital for the energy security of countries in southern and eastern Europe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

42°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories