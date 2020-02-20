HANAU, Germany (AP) — German security official says suspect in mass shooting appeared to have a far-right motive.
German security official says suspect in mass shooting appeared to have a far-right motive
Abbeville48°F Overcast Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F A shower is possible early. Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia48°F Overcast Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 23 mph N
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent