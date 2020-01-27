Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

German privacy watchdog investigates clothing retailer H&M

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A German privacy watchdog says it has opened an investigation into clothing retailer H&M amid evidence that the Swedish retailer had committed “massive data protection breaches” by spying on its customer service representatives in Germany.

Hamburg’s data protection commissioner said in a statement Monday that a hard drive containing about 60 gigabytes of data revealed that superiors at the site in Nuremberg kept “detailed and systematic” records about employees’ health, from bladder weakness to cancer, and about their private lives, such as family disputes or holiday experiences.

Johannes Caspar said the records, which were accessible to all company managers, showed that employees were comprehensively spied on “in a way that’s unparalleled in recent years.”

H&M said in a statement that it takes the case “very seriously” and expressed its “honest regret” to the affected staff. The company said it was cooperating fully with data protection officials and had taken a number of measures in response to the incident.

The Hamburg data protection office said it would decide on possible fines for H&M in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories