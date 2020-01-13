Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

German police officer in hot water over Hitler lookalike

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they are considering disciplinary proceedings against an officer who failed to step in when an Adolf Hitler lookalike showed up at a motorbike meeting in the eastern state of Saxony.

State police said Monday that the incident is being investigated because the man dressed as the Nazi leader — sitting in a Wehrmacht-style sidecar — may have broken German laws on the use of illegal symbols.

A video posted on social media shows laughing bystanders, including an officer in a police van, photographing the biker and his pencil-mustached passenger.

In a post on Twitter, Saxony’s governor Michael Kretschmer said “the appearance as a mass murderer is more than tasteless.”

Kretschmer said he hoped the biker meeting in Augustusburg, near the eastern city of Chemnitz, would take place again next year but that “first it needs to be clear: such behavior is unacceptable and won’t happen again.”

Authorities in Saxony have struggled to combat the state’s image as a hive of neo-Nazi activity. The far-right Alternative for Germany party received more than a quarter of the vote in state elections there last year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Foggy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories