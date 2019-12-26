Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

German opera singer, conductor Schreier dies at 84

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2011 file photo, literary critic Marcel Reich-Ranicki, left, conductor Peter Schreier are seen before before the International Mendelsohn Prize 2011 in Leipzig, Germany. German opera singer and conductor Peter Schreier has died in Dresden, Germany, the dpa news agency announced Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 citing his longtime secretary. Schreier was in demand on opera stages all over the world and performed at the Berlin State Opera in his native East Germany. (Sebastian Willnow/dapd via AP, file)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Opera singer and conductor Peter Schreier, who won fame at the Salzburg festival and Milan’s La Scala, has died in Dresden, Germany. He was 84.

The dpa news agency reported Thursday that he died Wednesday, citing his longtime secretary. Schreier, a tenor, was in demand on opera stages all over the world.

He performed at the Berlin State Opera in his native East Germany and at Milan’s La Scala, as well as a 25-year run at the famed Salzburg festival. One of his specialties was performing and recording the songs of composers Franz Schubert and Robert Schumann.

Schreier retired from the opera stage in 2000 after a final performance in Berlin as Tamino in Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” one of his most important roles.

He then continued with songs and oratorio performances until he was 70. Dpa didn’t report a cause of death, but said Schreier had suffered heart trouble including bypass surgery in past years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with areas of fog. Drizzle developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy with areas of fog. Drizzle developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Foggy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories