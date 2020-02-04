Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

German nurse in morphine babies case freed after test mix-up

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A nurse at a German hospital who was arrested on suspicion of administering morphine to five young babies has been released after new tests showed that investigators’ initial findings were wrong, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The five babies at the University Hospital in the southwestern city of Ulm all suffered serious breathing problems early on Dec. 20. Hospital staff intervened quickly and officials say the children, who were between one day and one month old, aren’t expected to suffer permanent health damage.

The hospital subsequently found traces of morphine in the urine of the babies and alerted police. Investigators concluded the powerful painkiller must have been given to them during a night shift Dec. 20 and questioned medical staff who were on duty. All denied involvement.

They found a syringe containing what appeared to be breast milk in a locker at the ward belonging to one of the nurses. An initial test concluded that the liquid contained morphine, and the nurse was detained Wednesday.

Prosecutor Christof Lehr said Tuesday that both a new sample from the mother whose milk was in the syringe and a solvent with which the original sample had been mixed tested positive for morphine. Regional authorities then asked investigators in the neighboring state of Bavaria to conduct new tests on the samples; in those tests, the milk showed no trace of morphine but the solvent tested positive.

The nurse was released on Sunday evening after a test on a morphine bottle in the ward also found no traces of her DNA, Lehr said. He called her on Monday and expressed his “regret” that she spent four days in custody.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories