Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

German court convicts Tamil man over killing of Sri Lanka FM

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A German court convicted a Sri Lankan man Monday of accessory to murder in the 2005 killing of the South Asian nation’s foreign minister for providing his assassins with crucial information.

The regional court in Stuttgart concluded that the defendant, previously identified only as Navanithan G. in line with German privacy rules, had tipped off members of the Tamil Tigers separatist group about Lakshman Kathirkamar’s whereabouts.

German news agency dpa reported that the court sentenced him to six years and 10 months imprisonment. The ruling can be appealed.

Prosecutors say the defendant, who applied for asylum in Germany in 2012, was a member of the Tamil Tigers’ intelligence unit.

The group was defeated by Sri Lanka government troops in 2009 following a bloody, decades-long civil war.

Dpa reported that the defendant admitted during his asylum interview in Germany that he had tipped off Kathirkamar’s assassins, but later claimed in court that his words had been mistranslated.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

34°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories