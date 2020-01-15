Live Now
German beekeepers stage sticky protest on ministry steps

The steps of the German agriculture ministry are poured with contaminated honey during a demonstration of beekeepers against the use of Glyphosate-based herbicides in agricultural in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Two beekeepers staged a sticky protest Wednesday outside Germany’s Agriculture Ministry against the continued use of a controversial herbicide.

Sebastian and Camille Seusing poured a bucket of honey onto the ministry steps, saying it was contaminated with high levels of glyphosate that was sprayed onto fields near their apiculture business in Brandenburg state, which surrounds Berlin.

The couple claim say they have been forced to destroy 4 tons of honey and lost about 60,000 euros ($69,000), endangering their livelihoods.

The Seusings called on Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner to do more to prevent glyphosate from being used on flowering plants.

Environmentalists have demanded an immediate ban on the use of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Bayer’s weed killer Roundup, over concerns it is leading to a decline of bees and other insects.

The German government has agreed to begin phasing out glyphosate this year and ban all use by the end of 2023.

