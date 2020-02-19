Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

France to shut down oldest nuclear complex by end of June

International
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday that the Fessenheim nuclear reactor, on the border with Germany, will be shut down at the end of June, with one of its reactors to be closed this weekend.

A statement on Wednesday called the decision “the first phase” of France’s energy strategy set out in 2018 by President Emmanuel Macron. The plan calls for a re-balancing of nuclear-produced energy and electricity derived from renewable sources. Coal plants are to be closed by 2022 to reduce greenhouse gases, the statement said.

Reactor No. 1 will be halted on Saturday and the entire complex will come to a halt on June 30, the statement said.

Germany has long called for the plant, France’s oldest, to be shut down. It is the first nuclear complex to be closed under Macron’s plan.

France depends more on nuclear energy than any other country, getting about three-quarters of its electricity from the plants. Macron said in 2018, outlining France’s energy strategy for the next 30 years, that 14 nuclear reactors out of the 58 now running at 19 plants will be shut down by 2035. France would cap the amount of electricity it derives from nuclear plants at 50% by then.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
54°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar