Former Mexican steel executive extradited from Spain

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former head of Mexico’s largest steelmaker was on his way back to Mexico after being extradited by Spain Wednesday, officials said.

Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero said Alonso Ancira Elizondo was aboard a plane from the Attorney General’s Office, which is pursuing money laundering and corruption charges against him.

Ancira was arrested in May 2019 as he boarded a plane to Canada in Spain’s Mallorca. Ancira led Altos Hornos de Mexico.

A court in Spain rejected Ancira’s attempt to avoid extradition in November.

Mexican prosecutors are investigating $3.4 million of money transfers from Altos Hornos de Mexico to a holding company connected with the former director of the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos. Emilio Lozoya, then Pemex’s chief, was also extradited from Spain and is cooperating with Mexican investigators.

The investigation into Ancira is related to the over-priced sale of a fertilizer plant to Pemex during the administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto.