Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Finland’s parliament picks world’s youngest sitting premier

International
Posted: / Updated:

The candidate for the next Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, smiles after she won the SDP’s Prime Minister candidate vote against Antti Lindtman, in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. A 34-year-old minister and lawmaker has been tapped to become Finland’s youngest prime minister ever and its third female government head, replacing former Cabinet leader who resigned Tuesday. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s parliament chose Sanna Marin as the country’s new prime minister Tuesday, making the 34-year-old the world’s youngest sitting head of government.

Marin is heading a five-party, center-left coalition. The four other parties in the coalition are headed by women — three of whom are in their early 30s.

The Nordic country’s Parliament, the 200-seat Eduskunta approved Marin in a 99-70 vote. The government has a comfortable majority of 117 seats.

President Sauli Niinisto will formally hand Marin her mandate later Tuesday, after which she will officially become prime minister.

The appointment of Marin and her new government on Tuesday allows Marin to represent Finland at the European Union summit in Brussels later this week . Finland currently holds the bloc’s rotating presidency until the end of the year.

Having emerged as Finland’s largest party in the April election, the Social Democrats were able to appoint one of their own to the post of prime minister in the Nordic nation of 5.5 million people.

The coalition of the Social Democrats, the Center Party and three junior partners has said they are committed to the government program agreed upon after the April election and will continue in Marin’s new Cabinet.

Marin who was the No. 2 in the Social Democratic Party, takes over from incumbent Antti Rinne, who stepped down a week ago after a key coalition partner, the Center Party, withdrew its support, citing lack of trust.

Rinne has said he plans to continue as party leader until a party congress next summer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
41°F Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
41°F Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
23 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories