Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Spain: Chemical plant explosion kills 1, injures at least 9

International

by: ARITZ PARRA and CIARAN GILES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Smoke rise following a big explosion at an industrial hub near the port city of Tarragona, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A chemical emergency alert has been activated in northeastern Spain following a big explosion in an industrial zone near the port city of Tarragona, regional emergency services said Tuesday. (AP Photo/David Oliete)

MADRID (AP) — A massive explosion at a petrochemical plant in northeastern Spain on Tuesday killed one person and injuredat least nine others, three seriously, regional authorities said.

A press spokesman for the port city of Tarragona, where the plant is located, said a preliminary investigation indicated the force of the blast killed an individual in a nearby neighborhood.

The spokesman said he had no further details. He spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with City Hall regulations.

The regional fire service tweeted that the man had died in a building affected by the blast. They said one other person was injured in the building.

The interior minister of Spain’s Catalonia region said eight workers at the factory were injured, three seriously, and one person remained missing.

Emergency services said that two of the injured were being treated for major burns.

The civil protection agency in the Catalonia region called the blast a “chemical accident” and initially warned people in parts of the city of just over 130,000 and in nearby towns to refrain from going outside as preventive measures.

The confinement measures were lifted and two roads that had been cordoned off were reopened some three hours after the evening blast.

Interior department chief Miquel Buch tweeted that the fire was not toxic but he advised residents to remain inside.

The blast took place on the premises of Iqoxe, according to a woman who answered the phone at the company and who quickly hung up the phone without giving her name.

According to the company’s website, Iqoxe is Spain’s sole producer of ethylene oxide, a chemical compound used for making detergents, solvents and other products, as well as glycol, one of the main raw materials in the production of plastics.

Local residents posted videos showing the aftermath of the blast, with flames and a big column of black smoke emerging from an area dotted with big industrial tanks.

Fire departments sent 29 brigades to the area, the regional emergency service said. It said firefighters were inspecting the complex´s building structures as well, trying to fully extinguish the fire in one ethylene oxide tank.

Some local residents told Tarragona Radio that the blast could be heard from miles away.

Tarragona is located 115 kilometers (71 miles) southwest of Barcelona, the regional capital of Spain’s Catalonia region.

Since 2015, the city has housed a 1,200-hectare (2,965-acre) “chemical hub,” ChemMed, that was described as the largest of its kind in southern Europe.

The government said Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had been in contact with the regional president of Catalonia, Quim Torra to inquire about the blast and offer any help needed.

Tuesday’s explosion comes just over a month after a Dec. 11 blaze at a solvent and industrial residues recycling plant in the northeastern town of Montornes del Valles. After that blast, which caused no casualties, authorities had to cordon off an area of some 500 meters (550 yards) in radius around the plant.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories