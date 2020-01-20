Live Now
Catalan ex-police chief on trial for role in secession bid

by: Associated Press

Former Catalan police chief Josep Lluis Trapero, centre, arrives at the National Court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. A trial starts Monday against former Catalan regional police chief and other officials for their role in the 2017 independence attempt. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID (AP) — The former head of Catalonia’s regional police and three others are standing trial on charges of rebellion and sedition for their alleged roles in the illegal bid by the Catalan regional government to break away from Spain in 2017.

The trial starting Monday in the National Court could inflame secessionist sentiment again in Catalonia after several weeks of calm in the northeastern region. It also comes as new Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez promises to try to resolve the regional conflict with political talks rather than legal actions.

The state prosecution has asked for former Mossos police chiefJosep Lluís Trapero to be sentenced to 11 years on charges of rebellion for allegedly conniving with regional authorities in the failed secession push led by former Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont and his deputy, Oriol Junqueras.

Puigdemont, now a European Parliament member, fled Spain to Belgium following the push. Spain is seeking his extradition. Junqueras and eight other Catalan politicians and activists received prison sentences last October for their roles.

Also charged with rebellion are former Catalan regional interior ministry official, César Puig and former regional police director, Pere Soler. Senior regional police officer Teresa Laplana is charged with sedition.

The trial is expected to last two months and several of those in prison are expected to testify.

This story has been corrected to show that the name of the Catalan ex-regional police chief is Josep Lluís Trapero, not José Luis Trapero.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

