1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Europe pledges additional support for quake-hit Albania

International
Posted: / Updated:

The Albanian army uses a remote-controlled explosion to demolish a building in the western port city of Durres, Albania, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. A remote-controlled explosion has demolished the six-storied building considered threatening after being damaged from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Albania. A quake a week ago killed 51 persons, injured more than 3,000 people, and damaged more than 11,000 buildings. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The European Union’s new head for crisis management is visiting Albania to assess damages and reconstruction needs after last week’s powerful earthquake.

In his first official mission as a member of the European Commission, Janez Lenarcic met Thursday with Prime Minister Edi Rama and visited quake-hit areas.

The 6.4-magnited earthquake on Nov. 26 killed 51 Albanians and injured more than 3,000 others. More than 11,000 buildings were damaged and an estimated 12,000 people made homeless. Many have found shelter in hotels, public buildings, tents, with relatives or in neighboring Kosovo.

The European Commission had already sent 15 million euros ($16.6 million) to Albania.

Rama was optimistic, after returning from a NATO summit in London this week, about positive reaction to his plans for an international donors’ conference for earthquake relief.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories