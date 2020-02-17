Live Now
Europe’s busiest airport hit by a second day of disruptions

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿A British Airways plane flew between New York and London in less than five hours, landing early Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Heathrow Airport after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport, setting a record for subsonic plane travel. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

LONDON (AP) — Europe’s busiest airport suffered the knock-on effects Monday of technical issues that disrupted travel over the weekend.

About 60 arrivals at Heathrow Airport were disrupted, reflecting almost 10% of the total number. Those troubles come a day after some 130 flights airlines were canceled.

Monday’s disrupted flights were operated by British Airways, the largest airline at the west London hub. Sunday’s disruptions included other airlines as well.

The airline said in a statement that the “technical issue with Heathrow Airport’s systems has now been resolved but after 10 hours of disruption across all terminals, we do expect to see a knock-on effect to today’s short-haul schedule.’’

The airline said extra personnel had been brought in to help passengers.

