Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

EU chief unveils budget plan setting scene for tense summit

International

by: LORNE COOK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

European Council President Charles Michel arrives for a media conference at the Parlamentarium in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday the first nation in the bloc to do so. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Council president unveiled Friday his proposal for the EU’s next long-term budget, but the figure falls far short of the demands of Europe’s parliament, which must ratify the spending package, setting the scene for tense negotiations.

Charles Michel’s proposal to set the 2021-2027 budget at just over 1.07% of EU gross national income is also likely to upset the leaders of some of the 27 member countries, meaning that an emergency summit on the budget set for Thursday could turn into a long and tortuous affair.

Europe’s coffers will shrink with Britain having left the bloc at the end of January. But the new officials who took over leadership of the EU’s main institutions since last year, including Michel, have set ambitious spending targets on climate, the digital economy and research.

Michel’s offer falls some 240 billion euros ($260 billion) short of the demands of the European Parliament, which wants a budget of 1.3% of gross national income. Some EU member states want to go as low as 1%.

The EU’s powerful executive arm, the European Commission, has proposed that countries should contribute 1.11% of gross national income. This would generate an overall budget of 1.135 trillion euros ($1.25 trillion) for the seven-year period.

“Now it is time to close a deal,” a senior EU official said Friday as he briefed reporters on Michel’s proposal, and underlined that negotiations on this package have already dragged on for almost two years. He said that Michel and his team arrived at the numbers after talks with all national leaders, some meetings lasting up to three hours.

The official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity in line with his post’s requirements, said that the offer is “an attempt at putting the cursor in the middle of where we believe there is the biggest chance of finding a compromise.”

The EU money is used for a variety of purposes, from transport and energy policy, to space programs, migration and border management, security and farm subsidies. Under the latest offer, spending on farm subsidies would drop, which could upset France, a major beneficiary.

Money aimed at bringing Europe’s poorer regions up to speed with the rest of the bloc would also be reduced.

EU Parliament President David Sassoli drew a red line on Wednesday, saying that lawmakers are keen to reach an agreement with member countries but that “if they refuse to move and accept Parliament’s positions then we will go all the way and reject the new long-term EU budget.”

“These are not just abstract figures but have real consequences for the lives of all Europeans,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar