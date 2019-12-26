Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

El Salvador upholds sentence of ex-President Tony Saca

International
Posted: / Updated:

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Supreme Court upheld a 10-year prison sentence against ex-President Tony Saca for corruption on Thursday and confirmed that he must return some $260 million to the state.

The ruling also upheld convictions against three former officials from his inner circle and three former presidential employees who are also under orders to return stolen money.

Saca was convicted in September 2018 after pleading guilty in connection with the diversion of more than $300 million from government coffers to benefit of his businesses and third parties, becoming the first Salvadoran ex-president found guilty of corruption.

His defense filed appeals earlier this year that resulted in the suspension of the repayments, but the Supreme Court’s decision overturned that.

Saca, 54, was president from 2004 to 2009 and was arrested in October 2016.

Two other presidents have also been accused of corruption: Francisco Flores (1999-2004) died in 2016 while awaiting trial under house arrest, and Mauricio Funes (2009-2014) fled to Nicaragua where he was granted asylum, allowing him to avoid facing trial back home.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with areas of fog. Drizzle developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy with areas of fog. Drizzle developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Foggy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories