Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

El Salvador families demand justice in past crimes by rebels

International
Posted: / Updated:

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Relatives of people killed by guerrillas during El Salvador’s 1980-1992 civil war demanded Friday that prosecutors investigate some former leftist rebels for crimes against humanity.

El Salvador’s armed forces committed the majority of the killings and disappearances, and relatives have long demanded trials for former army officers.

But in an unprecedented act, a group of relatives demanded investigations of both sides in the conflict.

The demands involved alleged victims of two of the five rebel factions that made up the Farabundo Marti National Liberation front, known as the FMLN.

Following peace accords, the FMLN became a political party and governed El Salvador for a decade until last year.

Relatives of a total of seven victims went to federal prosecutors’ offices Friday to demand justice for five victims of the armed forces and two people allegedly killed by rebels.

Rosario Acosta is a former FMLN guerrilla movement member who says his father and uncle were killed by one of the rebel factions, purportedly because they were suspected of being infiltrators or enemies of the movement.

“What we want is for these acts to be investigated, and for the names of the disappeared and murdered victims to be cleared,” said Acosta. She claimed the rebel leader of the territory where her relatives were killed was under the command of a female rebel leader who now serves in congress.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories