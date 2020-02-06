Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Earthquake strikes central Greece, no damage or injuries

International
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 struck central Greece on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 11:24 local time (0924 GMT) around 240 kilometers (150 miles) northwest of the capital, Athens, and nearly 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the western town of Arta.

The U.S. Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude as 5.2 while the European Mediterranean Seismological Center gave a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. It is common for different seismological centers to have varying magnitudes for earthquakes, particularly in the early hours and days after they strike.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, although major damage and fatalities are rare.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories