Dutch police arrest 4 after suspected failed prison breakout

International
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police detained four suspects Sunday following a suspected failed attempt to break one or more prisoners out of a prison, authorities said.

There were no reports of injuries and police said no prisoners escaped from the prison in the eastern city of Zutphen, close to the German border.

According to police, several people attempted to force their way into the prison. Police declined to comment on who they might have been trying to help escape.

“It looks like an attempt at an organized breakout,” police said in a statement.

Police said they were initially called to the scene late morning following reports of a burning van on the grounds of the prison.

Video footage from the scene showed a white van being towed away from the prison gates, which appear to have been scorched by flames.

