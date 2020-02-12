Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dutch police: Letter bomb contained extortion demand

International
Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A letter bomb that detonated Wednesday in an Amsterdam mail sorting center was sent by an extortionist who is demanding payment in bitcoins, police said. Nobody was injured when the package went off in the mail sorting office.

A half hour later, another letter bomb went off in the southern city of Kerkrade, also without injuring anybody. In both cases, police said that staff reported a hiss when the letter was opened followed by a bang.

Amsterdam police said in a statement that they are taking into account the possibility that the letters are linked to a string of letter bombs and warning letters sent to businesses last month. None of those devices detonated.

There have been no arrests announced in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
53°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
53°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
52°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar