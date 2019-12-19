Breaking News
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Westerly apartment complex shooting
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dutch appeals court overturns Rotterdam city’s catcall ban

International
Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A local ordinance banning catcalls on the streets of the Dutch port city of Rotterdam was overturned Thursday by an appeals court that ruled it amounts to a possible breach of the country’s constitutionally-enshrined freedom of expression.

Rotterdam introduced the local law against street intimidation in an attempt to clamp down on verbal abuse in public, but The Hague Appeals Court ruled that the municipality overstepped its powers.

The court said in a statement that it “respects the wish of the Rotterdam municipality to tackle this vulgarity,” but ruled that only the Dutch Parliament has the power to criminalize such behavior because doing so amounts to a possible infringement of the freedom of expression.

The ruling came in a test case against a man accused of breaching the Rotterdam ordinance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories