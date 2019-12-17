Deported Afghan man is likely father of 2 abandoned children

Live Now
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Danish police believe a deported Afghan man is the father of two young children who were found abandoned on a busy street in Denmark’s second-largest city.

Police in the city of Aarhus said Tuesday that the 34-year-old man was deported after he allegedly committing a crime and that investigators were still looking for the children’s mother.

“Our suspicion is that (the mother) isn’t in Denmark,” Aarhus police spokesman Michael Kjeldgaard said.

The children, thought to be ages 1 and 2, were seen on the street alone on Saturday evening and placed with social service authorities.

A witness led them to briefly detain two Afghan citizens late Sunday, a 33-year-old man and a 25-year old woman. Investigators now think the man is the children’s uncle.

A 54-year-old Afghani woman who identified herself as the paternal grandmother of the youngsters was arrested Monday on suspicion on having abandoned them. She wasn’t identified in line with Danish law.

Kjeldgaard said police were continuing their investigation to find the children’s parents and ”find out precisely why and how the children were abandoned.”

