Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Denmark withdraws passports from 2 foreign fighters

International
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government has withdrawn the Danish passports of two men who joined the Islamic State group — the first such cases since a new law was passed last month.

Denmark’s immigration minister, Mattias Tesfaye, said Tuesday his ministry is looking into a total of four cases “where two have had their citizenship withdrawn.”

The lawyer for one of the men — a 25-year-old man with dual Turkish citizenship who is wanted by Denmark — said she learned about the decision Monday and informed her client, whose location is not known.

Mette Grith Stage told Danish media she would bring the ruling before Danish courts. The man reportedly joined the group in September 2013. He cannot be identified due to a court order.

No information was given about the second man.

On Oct. 24, Danish lawmakers voted in favor of a law allowing the withdrawal of Danish citizenship from foreign fighters with dual citizenship without courts being asked.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories