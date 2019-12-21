Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Colombia orders Uber to halt its operations after lawsuit

International
Posted: / Updated:

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia on Friday instructed Uber to stop operating after a lawsuit by a group of taxi drivers that accused the ride-sharing app of unfair business practices.

Colombia’s Superintendency of Industry and Commerce said the halt to Uber operations was taking effect immediately, though the company can appeal the decision.

Uber was benefiting from a “significant advantage” that violated market norms, according to the superintendency, which is a state regulatory agency.

Since its launch in Colombia in 2013, Uber has faced stiff resistance from taxi drivers who say the company is stealing their work. The company had been operating in a state of legal limbo because it was paying taxes while lacking approval to operate in the country.

Uber has operated in 11 Colombian cities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
45°F Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories