Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

China says Taiwan policy intact despite election results

International
Posted: / Updated:

A U.S. made F-16V fighters takes off during a military exercises in Chiayi County, southern of Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Defense Ministry started two-day drill to show the ability of the armed forces to provide security ahead of upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official said Wednesday that Beijing will not change its policy of annexing Taiwan through its “one country, two systems” framework, despite the heavy turnout in favor of pro-independence candidates in last weekend’s presidential and legislative elections.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said China would continue to insist on the so-called “’92 Consensus” that acknowledges both the self-governing island and the mainland as part of a single Chinese nation.

“We do not insert ourselves into or critique Taiwan’s elections. This round of Taiwan’s local elections cannot change the status of Taiwan as a part of China,” Ma said.

Ma did not overtly repeat communist-ruled China’s threat to bring Taiwan under its control by force, but said Taiwan’s government needs to “think deeply,” asserting calls for such moves have been growing among the Chinese public.

Differing political systems are neither “an obstacle to unification nor an excuse” for maintaining the current state of Taiwan’s de-facto independence, Ma Xiaoguang said at a bi-weekly news conference on Wednesday.

Taiwan’s independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election by a landslide on Saturday, while her Democratic Progressive Party maintained its majority in the legislature. The result has been seen as a strong rebuke of China’s policies toward Taiwan, a former Japanese colony which split from the mainland amid civil war in 1949.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories