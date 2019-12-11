Chilean officials say they’ve found debris believed to be from a transport plane that vanished en route to Antarctica.

PUNTA ARENAS, Chile (AP) — Debris believed to be from a military transport plane carrying 38 people that vanished days earlier en route to Antarctica has been discovered in the treacherous waters of Drake's Passage, Chile's Air Force said Wednesday.

Air Force Gen. Eduardo Mosqueira said“sponge” material was found floating roughly 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the place the C-130 Hercules last had radio contact two days earlier.