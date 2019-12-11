Chilean officials say they’ve found debris believed to be from a transport plane that vanished en route to Antarctica.
Chilean officials say they’ve found debris believed to be from a transport plane that vanished en route to Antarctica.
Abbeville56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Crowley53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Opelousas53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Breaux Bridge58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
New Iberia59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full