Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Chemical watchdog chief expresses confidence in Douma report

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Friday May 5, 2017 file photo shows the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), The Hague, Netherlands. Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Director-General Fernando Arias has expressed confidence in a report on Monday Nov. 25, 2019, into a deadly attack in Syria last year that has been called into question by a leaked letter. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has expressed confidence in a report into a deadly attack in Syria last year that has been called into question by a leaked letter.

Fernando Arias used his opening statement to the Conference of the States Parties on Monday to publicly support the report issued in March by an OPCW fact-finding mission that found “reasonable grounds” that chlorine was used in a deadly attack on the Syrian town of Douma.

The U.S., Britain and France blamed Syria and launched punitive airstrikes. Syria denied responsibility.

A letter purportedly by a member of the OPCW team and released by secret-spilling website WikiLeaks called its conclusions biased.

Arias says: “I stand by the impartial and professional conclusions reached by the fact-finding mission.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories