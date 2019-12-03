Live Now
Burkina Faso forces kill 20 militants after attacks

International
Posted: / Updated:

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s armed forces says soldiers have killed at least 20 militants after gunmen launched simultaneous overnight attacks on military positions.

The office of the armed forces commander general said in a statement Tuesday that 20 other unidentified gunmen were wounded, and dozens of motorcycles and other material were seized after the attacks overnight Monday into Tuesday on the military detachment in Toeni in the Sourou province and another in Bahn in the northern region’s Loroum province.

Gen. Moise Minougou said three soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded, extending condolences to their families.

Islamic extremists have increased attacks and gained more territories this year in Burkina Faso, displacing nearly half a million people.

