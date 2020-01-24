Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bulgaria to expel two Russian diplomats suspected of spying

International
Posted: / Updated:

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian diplomats accused of spying by Bulgarian prosecutors will be declared persona non grata and expelled from the country, Bulgaria’s foreign minister said Friday.

Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that her office had received the letters from the prosecutors with the allegations, and that the Russian ambassador to Sofia would be summoned.

The prosecutor’s office said Friday in a statement that the Russians were engaged in espionage but could not be charged because of their diplomatic immunity.

The diplomats have allegedly collected information about Bulgaria’s national elections and energy security, according to prosecutors.

The announcement comes three months after Bulgaria expelled a Russian diplomat identified by prosecutors as being involved in espionage, and also declined a visa to the incoming defense attache at the Russian embassy in Sofia.

In a retaliatory move, Moscow expelled a Bulgarian diplomat a month later.

Bulgaria, Moscow’s closest ally during the Cold War, is a member of NATO and the European Union but is still struggling to reduce its almost total dependence on Russian energy supplies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
49°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories