Brazil landslide kills 7 people, including baby and girl

International

by: DAVID BILLER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A landslide in Brazil’s northeastern city of Recife on Tuesday caused two houses to collapse, killing seven people, according to local firefighters.

A young couple and their 2-month-old boy, as well as a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother, were among the dead, Brazilian media outlet G1 reported.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident before sunrise and pulled five bodies from the wreckage, then used sniffer dogs to find two additional bodies, according to a statement from the firefighters’ press office. The cause of the landslide in the capital of Pernambuco state is yet to be determined.

Firefighters also rescued three injured people, according to the statement.

