Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Bosnia court sentences ex-Islamic fighter to 4 years in jail

International
Posted: / Updated:

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia on Friday sentenced a Bosnian man to four years in prison for fighting with the Islamic State group in Syria.

The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina said that Ibro Cufurovic was guilty of organizing a terrorist group.

The 24-year-old was deported to Bosnia in April after he was captured in Syria. He left Bosnia in 2014, going first to Turkey and then crossing into Syria with an aim to join the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, said the court.

The Klix news portal in Bosnia reported that Cufurovic’s family also were deported from Syria earlier this month.

Bosnian officials in the past have said that 260 Bosnian citizens remain in the camps in Syria, including approximately 100 men and 160 women and children,

In 2014, Bosnia became the first country in Europe to introduce prison terms for its citizens who fought abroad.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
63°F A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories