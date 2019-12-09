Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Big investors up call for governments to take climate action

International
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP) —More than 600 institutional investorsmanaging a whopping $37 trillion in client assets called Monday for governments to step up their efforts against climate change.

The investors, including banks, pension funds and insurance companies, directed their message to countries participating in a two-week U.N. climate conference in Madrid.

Firms such as Britain’s Aviva, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and Zurich Insurance Group demanded an end to thermal coal power plants worldwide, the introduction of a “meaningful” price on carbon, an end to fossil fuel subsidies and for governments to increase planned emissions cuts beyond what has already been pledged.

Similar appeals have been issued by investment companies before, but Monday’s is the biggest so far. The 631 companies involved held assets worth more than the GDP of the United States and China together last year.

Separately, a financial research group said major companies themselves can significantly cut emissions of planet-warming greenhouses gases by making their suppliers switch to renewable energy.

The London-based nonprofit group CDP said it analyzed data from thousands of firms that supply big corporations such as Walmart, Samsung and L’Oreal, concluding that shifting a fifth of their energy purchases to renewable sources like wind or solar could reduce emissions by 1 gigaton of carbon dioxide — or about the combined amount released by Brazil and Mexico in 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

79°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories