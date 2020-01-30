Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Battle of Britain fighter pilot Paul Farnes dies at 101

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Prince Charles, left, shakes hands with Battle of Britain veteran Wing Commander Paul Farnes, in Dover, England. One of the last remaining and most decorated Battle of Britain fighter pilots who helped protect Britain during World War II has died. The Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said Wing Commander Paul Farnes died at his home Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the age of 101. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Paul Farnes, one of the last remaining Battle of Britain fighter pilots who helped protect the U.K. during World War II, has died. He was 101.

Farnes, who was a wing commander during the war, died at his home Tuesday, the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said late Wednesday.

He had been the last surviving pilot who had been officially designated an “ace” because of the number of enemy aircraft he downed.

He was one of roughly 3,000 airmen who fought the German Luftwaffe in the skies above southern England in 1940 when Britain was vulnerable to invasion by Nazi forces.

The group was honored by wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill who said “never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”

Farnes was also the last remaining member of the group who was healthy enough to attend a memorial day event last year.

Farnes was “very proud” of his Distinguished Flying Medal, the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said. He was responsible for the destruction of six enemy planes, the damage of six others, and the probable destruction of another.

In 2015, Farnes and others received spontaneous applause at a service in their honor at Westminster Abbey.

“It was very emotional today because, when we walked out of the abbey, the audience applauded and it’s never happened before at the annual service and I was very moved by it,” he said at the time.

“It is amazing that the Battle of Britain has caught on with the public and I am very proud to have been a part of it.”

He retired from the Royal Air Force in 1958.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories