Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Azerbaijan voters choose new parliament in ex-Soviet nation

International
Posted: / Updated:

A man casts his ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Snap parliamentary elections are held in Azerbaijan after President Ilham Aliyev dissolved parliament in December. Many opposition parties say they didn’t have time to prepare for the campaign and have decided to boycott the elections. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov)

MOSCOW (AP) — Voters in Azerbaijan were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an early election after a short and low-key campaign.

President Ilham Aliev, in power since 2003, called the election in early December after the parliament appealed to be dissolved in order to elect a new body that could work more closely with the president on reforms in the oil-rich country.

Aliev’s New Azerbaijan Party held 65 of the 125 seats in the old parliament, short of the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution.

Nineteen political parties have fielded candidates but most of the more than 1,600 people running are self-nominated, according to the election observation mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The official campaigning period began just three weeks ago in the former Soviet republic of 10 million people on the Caspian Sea.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
23 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
63°F Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Few Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
23 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories