Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Avalanche kills skier in Italy, 4th fatality in 24 hours

International
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — An avalanche has killed a skier in the Dolomite Mountains, the fourth avalanche fatality in the Italian Alps in 24 hours.

Italian state TV said the skier was among four people struck by the avalanche near a mountain refuge Sunday morning.

A day earlier, a wall of snow crashed into a group of German skiers in the Senales valley of Bolzano province, killing two 7-year-old girls and the mother of one of them. Prosecutors say they are investigating whether that slope should have been closed to the public that day, given a high risk of avalanches.

Strong winds have raised the danger of avalanches in Italian Alpine ski areas, which are crowded with vacationers during the holidays.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
20 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories