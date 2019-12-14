Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Argentina: British tourist killed in mugging attempt

International
Posted: / Updated:

A police officer stands in front of the Faena Art Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, hours after assailants trying to rob two British tourists shot and killed one of them and wounded the other, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Assailants shot two British tourists while trying to rob them in Argentina’s capital Saturday, killing one and seriously injuring the other, authorities said Saturday.

The attack occurred as the tourists approached a luxury hotel in the Puerto Madero area of Buenos Aires, the Argentine news agency Telam said.

Argentine officials said in a statement that assailants on a motorcycle, apparently supported by accomplices in a car, tried to steal the belongings of the tourists, according to Telam.

The tourists attempted to resist, the statement said. One was shot in the groin and the other was shot in the right lung. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police launched an operation to find the attackers.

The British Embassy said only that it wass assisting family members of two British men after an “incident” in Buenos Aires. The embassy said it was in contact with Argentine authorities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories