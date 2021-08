YOUNGSVILLE, LA. (KLFY) - The Lafayette Parish School System will require all students and staff wear masks on campus this upcoming school year. The order complies with the governor's temporary statewide indoor mask mandate. However, some parents are against forcing their kids to wear masks.

"First, it's not any school board's right to tell us what's good for our kids. They are our kids. It's our choice," said Brandon Rodrigue, of Youngsville. "Second, these masks will jeopardize the kids health in the long run."

A group of parents in Youngsville is against sending their kids to school, and having them be forced to wear a mask.