Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

AP Photos: Cadet ball revives imperial Russia’s splendor

International

by: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Students of military schools rest after dancing during an annual ball in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. More than 1,000 students from military schools travelled from all over Russia to Moscow to take part in the ball (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW (AP) — Military school students from across Russia lined up to dance Tuesday at an annual cadet ball in Moscow that blends patriotism with imperial-style grandeur.

The organizers said that the fourth International Kremlin Cadet Ball also drew students from Belarus, Kazakhstan, and two regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

Adolescent participants wore dress uniforms and gowns while dancing traditional routines to classical music, a nod to czarist Russia’s splendor.

Organizers said Tuesday’s ball involved about 1,500 students.

The ball is sponsored by the Defense Ministry as part of government efforts to revive patriotic traditions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

41°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

43°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories