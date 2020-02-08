Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Antarctica appears to have broken a heat record

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The temperature in northern Antarctica hit nearly 65 degrees (18.3 degrees Celsius), a likely heat record on the continent best known for snow, ice and penguins.

The reading was taken Thursday at an Argentine research base and still needs to be verified by the World Meteorological Organization.

“Everything we have seen thus far indicates a likely legitimate record,” Randall Cerveny, who researches records for the organization, said in a statement. He added that he is waiting for full data to confirm.

The research base, called Esperanza, sits on a peninsula that juts up toward the southern tip of South America. The peninsula has warmed significantly over the past half century — almost 5.4 degrees (3 C), according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Cerveny said the unusually high temperature was likely due, in the short term, to a rapid warming of air coming down from a mountain slope.

The previous record of 63.5 degrees (17.5 C) was set in March 2015.

Climate change is heating up Antarctica and the Arctic — the Earth’s polar regions — faster than other regions of the planet.

The Arctic is warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the globe, according to an annual report published in December by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There is no similar yearly report for Antarctica.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

52°F Few Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories