Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

8 Portuguese men charged with fighting for IS in Syria

International
Posted: / Updated:

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Prosecutors in Portugal said Wednesday they were bringing terror charges against eight Portuguese men suspected of fighting for the Islamic State group in Syria.

Prosecutors said in a statement the men were suspected of involvement in the 2012 kidnapping by the group of British war correspondent John Cantlie and Dutch photographer Jeroen Oerlemens.

The case was opened in 2013 after Portuguese authorities received information about the kidnappings from British authorities. Over the past six years investigators have traced the radicalization and movements of the men, the statement said.

They converted to Islam and joined Islamic State group, the statement said, and traveled to Syria with their wives and children.

They are accused of joining, supporting and recruiting on behalf of a terror organization.

Two of them are in Portugal and have been interrogated, the statement said. The whereabouts of the other six wasn’t known.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

29°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

31°F Few Clouds Feels like 31°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories