8 face custody hearing in Denmark for alleged violent plot

Police conduct searches at Ramsingvej in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Police in Denmark police say they have carried out “a comprehensive and coordinated police action” across the country based on suspicions of preparations “for terrorist attacks with a militant, Islamist motive.” The Copenhagen police department and the Danish domestic security service were planning a news conference for later Wednesday. (Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Eight people will face pre-trial custody hearings later Thursday, after “some 20 people” suspected of involvement in plotting Islamist extremist violence were arrested in a series of raids across Denmark.

They are six men and two women, according to Danish media.

Danish police clamped down Wednesday as they feared the suspects with “a militant, Islamist motive” were preparing one or several violent attacks, possibly on Danish soil.

Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov said after the arrests that some of them would be get preliminary charges under Denmark’s terror laws behind closed doors, adding “some had have procured things to make explosives and have tried to acquire weapons.”

Danish authorities have reported foiling several extremist attacks in recent years, including ones linked to the 2005 publication in a newspaper of 12 cartoons by various artists depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

The preliminary charges are a step short of formal charges.

