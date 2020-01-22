Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

8 ethnic Albanians convicted in Kosovo of terrorism charges

International
Posted: / Updated:

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court on Wednesday convicted eight ethnic Albanian men of preparing terrorist acts and trying to destabilize the country’s constitutional order.

The court in the capital city of Pristina handed out prison terms ranging from two to 12 years to eight members of the so-called People’s Eye group, which, according to Judge Naime Krasniqi Jashanica, wanted to destabilize and destroy Kosovo’s fundamental political, economic and constitutional structures.

The convicted men will appeal their sentences.

Three years ago, the ethnic Albanian men carried out an assassination attempt against a former communist leader and lawyer, Azem Vllasi, who was shot and injured.

Murat Jashari, who was convicted of trying to kill Vllasi, will be imprisoned for 10 years.

The group had also threatened to kill top officials they considered to be traitors.

Kosovo’s 1998-99 war, which claimed more than 10,000 lives and left over 1 million people homeless, ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbia’s then-leader Slobodan Milosevic.

Kosovo’s 2008 independence has been recognized by about 100 countries, but not by Serbia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

47°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories