Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Click here to follow an interactive global map of Coronavirus cases.

6,000 passengers held on cruise ship as Wuhan coronavirus fears spread

International

by: By BARRY HATTON Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — European countries on Thursday stepped up efforts to contain the virus infecting central China, sending a plane to evacuate hundreds of Europeans from the country and halting even more flights to China. Italian authorities kept some 7,000 people on a cruise ship while they checked for a possible infection.

An A380 plane took off from a former military airport at Beja, 200 kilometers (120 miles) southeast of Lisbon carrying just its pilots and crew.

Captain Antonios Efthymiou said the flight was going first to Paris, to pick up a team of doctors and extra crew, before heading to Hanoi and then China. He told Portuguese media it would bring back about 350 Europeans. He said the crew would take special medical precautions but did not elaborate on them.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said the flight was coordinated between European Union countries and Chinese authorities.

China has reported 170 deaths and at least 7,800 infections from the virus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan. More people have now been infected by this coronavirus in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. Sports, transport and cultural events have been cancelled across the country, and over 50 million people are under a government lockdown in central China.

In Europe, there have been 10 confirmed cases of the virus: five in France, four in Germany and one in Finland.

Italian health authorities, meanwhile, were screening 6,000 passengers and 1,000 crew aboard a cruise ship docked north of Rome after a passenger from Macao came down with flu-like symptoms, officials said Thursday.

The Costa Crociere cruise line said the 54-year-old woman and her partner, who has no symptoms, were immediately put into isolation Wednesday and the case reported to Italian maritime authorities. Passengers of the Costa Smeralda were being kept on board Thursday pending checks to determine the type of virus.

The ship had sailed from Mallorca, Spain, to Civitavecchia on a weeklong Mediterranean cruise but no passengers were allowed off for a planned walk in sunny Rome on Thursday.

“All the planned mechanisms were activated. Health authorities are on board, doing checks,” Italian Coast Guard Cmdr. Vincenzo Leone said at the port of Civitavecchia. “The situation is under control. There’s a security cordon on the dock.”

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, announced it was stopping issuing visas to Chinese citizens due to the outbreak. More than 600,000 Chinese tourists are estimated to have visited the Czech Republic last year, especially its old-world capital city of Prague.

On the retail front, Swedish furniture and home goods retailer IKEA announced all its stores in mainland China would remain closed to protect its customers and staff from the outbreak. The stores are a favorite haunt of Chinese city dwellers both for shopping and for hanging out.

Scandinavian Airlines announced it was halting all its flights to Beijing and Shanghai due to the virus beginning Friday until Feb. 9th. SAS, which has 12 regular weekly flights from Scandinavia to China, said Thursday that ”the safety of our passengers and employees is our highest priority.”

Spain’s Iberia national airline halted the three return flights a week it runs between Madrid and Shanghai because of the virus, a move it said would continue through the month of February.

Those announcements followed earlier moves to halt or reduce flights to China by other European airlines, including British Airways, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Air France and KLM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories