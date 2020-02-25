Live Now
35 remain hospitalized in Germany after Carnival crash

International
Posted: / Updated:

Investigators’ markings are seen near the car that drove into a crowd of people during a carnival procession in Volkmarsen, Germany, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A man intentionally drove a car into a crowd of people at a Carnival parade in a small town in central Germany, injuring dozens of people including children, officials said Monday. Prosecutors said the driver, a 29-year-old local man, was arrested at the scene of the incident in Volkmarsen, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Berlin. (Swen Pfortner/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Thirty-five people, around half of whom are children, remained hospitalized Tuesday, a day after a man drove his car into a crowd celebrating Carnival in central Germany. Police continued to look for a motive for his action, which they believe was deliberate.

North Hesse state police said there were 18 children among the injured. In addition to those people kept in hospitals overnight, a further 17 were treated and sent home after the Monday afternoon incident in the town of Volkmarsen.

The driver, a 29-year-old German man from the area, was also injured and is in hospital with serious head injuries, police spokesman Henning Hinn said.

“We can’t say anything about his precise motives,” Hinn told reporters, adding that police hadn’t been able to interview the suspect yet because of his condition.

The vehicle used, a silver Mercedes station wagon, was registered to the driver, he said.

The crash in Volkmarsen, a town of about 7,000 near Kassel, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Berlin, came at the height of Germany’s celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

All other Carnival parades in the central state of Hesse were ended Monday as a precaution.Processions were planned to resume Tuesday amid a heightened police presence.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

