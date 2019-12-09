Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 Turkish soldiers killed, 7 wounded while defusing bomb

International
Posted: / Updated:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — At least two Turkish soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded on Monday while attempting to defuse an improvised explosive device, officials said.

The device exploded in a village near the town of Idil, in the mainly-Kurdish populated Sirnak province, according to a statement from the regional governor’s office. It said the explosive device was planted by militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

The statement didn’t provide further details but said Turkey’s operations to combat the PKK were continuing with “determination.”

There was no word on the wounded soldiers’ conditions.

The PKK, which is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been waging an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.

In October, Turkey invaded areas of northeast Syria in a bid to drive Syrian Kurdish fighters away from its border. Turkey says the Syrian Kurdish fighters are linked to the PKK and has been infuriated by Western nations’ support to the militia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

79°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories